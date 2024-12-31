Ed Davey urges Labour to be faster and bolder to deliver ‘real change’ in 2025

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Sir Ed Davey will call on Labour to “be much bolder” to deliver “real change” and tackle the challenges facing the UK in 2025.

The Lib Dem leader will also say in his New Year’s message that instability and insecurity around the world has been “made worse” by Donald Trump’s re-election.

Sir Ed is looking forward to the next year with “genuine hope”, he will say, as the UK has “the people, the grit, the talent, the businesses – and the right values, to change things for the better”.

“But what we need this year is the Government to show the urgency and ambition this moment demands.

“Because I’m afraid that we haven’t seen anything like the real change from this Government on the scale the British people are yearning for,” Sir Ed will say.

The Lib Dems will seek to make gains from the Tories in the local elections in May after winning Conservative seats in the general election.

“We will also keep pushing the Labour Government to act faster and be much bolder – on everything from the NHS and care to Europe and political reform,” Sir Ed will add.

He will say 2024 has been a “difficult year” in many ways as people struggled with the cost of living and the war in Ukraine and humanitarian crises in Gaza and Lebanon continued, while the effects of climate change were felt in flooding and wildfires.

“So much instability and insecurity – all made worse by Donald Trump’s victory in November.

“But despite all that, I think we can all look forward to 2025 with genuine hope.

“Hope, because I know that the UK can rise to these challenges – at home and abroad.”