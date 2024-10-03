Two people taken to hospital after blaze in East London flat

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



A fire that destroyed a London apartment and sent two people to hospital has been brought under control.

Eight fire engines were called to the scene at Barking in East London just before 1am.

The London Fire Brigade confirmed a man and a woman were taken to hospital and 50 people had been led to safety.

The fire is believed to have destroyed most of the sixth-storey flat.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Control officers took more than 10 calls about the incident, with the first received at 12.46am. The fire was brought under control an hour later.

Crews from Barking, East Ham, Plaistow and surrounding fire stations attended the blaze.