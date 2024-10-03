Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Two people taken to hospital after blaze in East London flat

The London Fire Brigade confirmed 50 people had been led to safety.

Jessica Coates
Wednesday 02 October 2024 22:04
More than 60 firefighters have responded to reports of an apartment fire in Barking, East London (London Fire Brigade/PA)
More than 60 firefighters have responded to reports of an apartment fire in Barking, East London (London Fire Brigade/PA) (London Fire Brigade)

Your support helps us to tell the story

Support Now

Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.

Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.

Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda.

Head shot of Louise Thomas

Louise Thomas

Editor

A fire that destroyed a London apartment and sent two people to hospital has been brought under control.

Eight fire engines were called to the scene at Barking in East London just before 1am.

The London Fire Brigade confirmed a man and a woman were taken to hospital and 50 people had been led to safety.

The fire is believed to have destroyed most of the sixth-storey flat.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Control officers took more than 10 calls about the incident, with the first received at 12.46am. The fire was brought under control an hour later.

Crews from Barking, East Ham, Plaistow and surrounding fire stations attended the blaze.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in