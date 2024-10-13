Chilly weekend to give way to 10C bump in temperatures by midweek

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Parts of England could see a 10C bump in temperatures as a short period of fine weather is predicted for midweek.

The Met Office is forecasting that the chilly temperatures of this weekend will give way to much milder conditions during the week, with East Anglia and the Home Counties seeing up to 22C on Wednesday.

But meteorologist Tom Morgan said the country would not be seeing an Indian summer this week as the better weather will be replaced by wet and windy conditions by next weekend.

He said: “Temperatures are going to rise gradually, peaking probably on Wednesday in eastern areas, and we might well see in some spots 20C, and 22C is not out of question, probably in eastern England – so East Anglia down towards the South East.

“But it will be much milder compared to now for everyone.

“It’s possible we could exceed 20C in London but the peak temperatures might well be up towards the Home Counties and up to Cambridgeshire.

“There’s going to be a stark contrast in temperatures between today and Wednesday.

“Some places will be 10C warmer because today is a very chilly day for early October, so the main theme for this week that it’s turning much milder for all.”

He added: “It’s not going to be an Indian summer – an Indian summer is a period of fine, settled weather with widely high temperatures after a period of frosts.

“We have had some frost but it’s only going to be a day or two that we see these high temperatures.”

Mr Morgan added that the west and Wales could be “quite wet” midweek with the rest of the country expected to see strong winds and band of heavy rain pushing eastwards on Friday.

He said next weekend is “looking pretty unsettled”, with the North West including Scotland and Northern Ireland being wet and windy but possibly less so in the South East.

He added: “So it will be pretty autumnal with temperatures that might be much higher than this weekend, so into mid-teen temperatures.”