Diana’s brother hosts choir at family home for charity’s 25th anniversary

Earl Spencer, the brother of Diana, Princess of Wales, has hosted a choir at the late royal’s family home to celebrate the 25th anniversary of her charity.

Some 350 members of the Rock Choir performed a rendition of Make Your Own Kind Of Music at Althorp House in Northamptonshire on Friday to create a fundraising music video for The Diana Award.

The video will feature unprecedented access to the residence’s house and grounds, which are also Diana’s final resting place.

It will aim to portray how music can bring people of all ages together in a positive and uplifting way.

The Diana Award was set up to promote the princess’s belief that young people have the power to change the world for the better.

Diana’s sons William and Harry gave addresses separately at the charity’s Legacy Awards in March.

Established in 2005 by award-winning musician Caroline Redman Lusher, Rock Choir is the largest contemporary choir in the world with more than 33,000 members participating in some 400 local communities nationwide.

The group’s culture and ethos aim to create a supportive and inclusive community that celebrates music and singing.

The fundraising music video will be released to the general public on October 30 through Rock Choir’s social media channels.