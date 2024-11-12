Simon Le Bon admits he used to be ‘terrified’ of performing live

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Singer Simon Le Bon has admitted he had to overcome being “terrified” of performing live to fans.

The Duran Duran frontman, who has been made an MBE, also confirmed he had no intention of slowing down in his music career as he was recognised for his services to music and charity on Tuesday.

Le Bon dropped out of university to perform with the group, who became synonymous with the New Romantic scene, after a successful audition in the 1980s.

With hit songs including Rio and Hungry Like The Wolf, Duran Duran had a number one album in the UK charts with Seven And The Ragged Tiger in 1983 and were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2022.

Speaking about his performances after receiving his royal honour from the Prince of Wales at Windsor Castle, Le Bon told the PA news agency: “It’s the most immediate and essential aspect of our job, getting up and singing a song or making some music in front of a crowd.

“Whether it’s five people in the living room or around a campfire, or standing there in front of 30,000 people with their arms in the air, it’s essentially the same thing. It can feel very different.

“I used to be a very nervous performer.

“I was terrified, and slowly I’ve been able to overcome that fear and I don’t get it anymore.

“I just walk out there and it feels natural to me.”

Asked whether leaving university to pursue Duran Duran felt like a gamble, Le Bon said it was a big decision to make but that he had “no doubt in my mind that it was the right thing to do”.

He said: “I met some guys who were ready to go on stage and perform professionally at the top level, without having to finish a whole load more studies, and it was all about writing and creativity.

“I just thought, ‘this works for me’, and I could tell from the band that, they were really serious, and that we had a really good opportunity.”

Duran Duran have returned to the mainstream music scene in recent years, including being the headline act at Latitude Festival in July.

The group also performed at the late Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee Party outside Buckingham Palace in 2022, which Le Bon described as an “incredible event”.

The 66-year-old suggested their renaissance was due to their longevity and the Internet, which saw their music being picked up by “a new generation of audience” which had access to older songs and “started looking back”.

Speaking about Duran Duran’s future, Le Bon said the group would “keep on keeping on” as he shared his love for his profession.

He said: “I dread to think what had happened to me if I didn’t have to get ready for a show or tour or write some new stuff.

“I think that I’d just slowly wither like a leaf and crumble.

“It’s nice to have a reason to live as well as family.

“I love music, I love my job.

“I feel incredibly fortunate that I do what I do, I would recommend it to anybody.

“It’s tough, but it’s worth it.”