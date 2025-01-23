Bid to dismiss charges against Eleanor Donaldson delayed again

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

An application to dismiss two charges facing Sir Jeffrey Donaldson’s wife in the historical sex offences case involving them both has been delayed again.

During a brief review hearing at Newry Crown Court, Judge Paul Ramsey said he did not want the latest delay to interfere with the scheduled start of the trial at the end of March.

Former DUP leader Donaldson, 62, has pleaded not guilty to 18 offences.

The charges include one count of rape as well as allegations of indecent assault and gross indecency.

The trial will be preserved. I don’t think there is any danger of the trial not proceeding Judge Paul Ramsey

His wife Lady Eleanor Donaldson, 58, of Dublinhill Road, Dromore, faces charges of aiding and abetting.

She has entered not guilty pleas to three charges ahead of the March trial but her defence team has applied to have two other charges against her withdrawn.

The no bill application to dismiss the two charges was originally due to be heard in December, but was rescheduled.

Eleanor Donaldson’s barrister, Ian Turkington KC, told the court on Thursday that “for reasons that the court and the prosecution are aware of, this application unfortunately cannot proceed this morning”.

Judge Ramsey said he had received written arguments in the application, but added he had to hear oral arguments.

He said: “I don’t want to interfere with the trial date.”

Mr Turkington said he was not in a position to say when the application could proceed, but hoped it could be dealt with in the “short term”.

Judge Ramsey said: “The trial will be preserved. I don’t think there is any danger of the trial not proceeding, but I would like to get this matter dealt with.”

He said when he had heard arguments in the application, he would require time before making a decision, but “it won’t hold up the case”.

The judge said he will relist the application when he is informed the parties are ready.

Neither defendant was in court on Thursday.

The trial date has been set for March 24.

Jeffrey Donaldson is accused of one charge of rape, four of gross indecency and 13 of indecent assault.

The charges span a time period between 1985 and 2008, and there are two alleged victims.

The long-standing MP for Lagan Valley was arrested and charged at the end of March last year.

He resigned as DUP leader and was suspended from the party after the allegations emerged.

Weeks before his arrest, he had led the DUP back into Stormont after a two-year boycott of the powersharing institutions.

Previous deputy leader Gavin Robinson was appointed his successor as DUP chief.