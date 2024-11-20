Stars ‘manifesting’ success prompt Cambridge Dictionary’s word of the year

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

“Manifest” has been named Cambridge Dictionary’s word of the year for 2024, after celebrities such as pop star Dua Lipa and gymnast Simone Biles spoke of manifesting their success.

The term, which has gained traction on TikTok and other social media, was looked up almost 130,000 times on the Cambridge Dictionary website this year.

Editors said this made it one of the most-viewed words of 2024.

Wendalyn Nichols, Publishing Manager of the Cambridge Dictionary, said the word manifest had “increased notably in lookups” this year.

“Its use widened greatly across all types of media due to events in 2024, and it shows how the meanings of a word can change over time,” she said.

Dua Lipa told this year of manifesting her headline slot at Glastonbury Festival.

Lexicographers said the term “to manifest” has evolved to be used in the sense of “to imagine achieving something you want, in the belief that doing so will make it more likely to happen”.

Dr Sander van der Linden, author of The Psychology of Misinformation and Professor of Social Psychology at Cambridge University, cautioned that the idea of manifesting success has no scientific validity.

“Manifesting is what psychologists call ‘magical thinking’ or the general illusion that specific mental rituals can change the world around us,” he said.

“Manifesting gained tremendous popularity during the pandemic on TikTok with billions of views, including the popular 3-6-9 method which calls for writing down your wishes three times in the morning, six times in the afternoon and nine times before bed.

“This procedure promotes obsessive and compulsive behaviour with no discernible benefits.

“But can we really blame people for trying it, when prominent celebrities have been openly ‘manifesting’ their success?

“’Manifesting’ wealth, love, and power can lead to unrealistic expectations and disappointment.

“Think of the dangerous idea that you can cure serious diseases simply by wishing them away.

“There is good research on the value of positive thinking, self-affirmation, and goal-setting.

“Believing in yourself, bringing a positive attitude, setting realistic goals, and putting in the effort pays off because people are enacting change in the real world.

“However, it is crucial to understand the difference between the power of positive thinking and moving reality with your mind – the former is healthy, whereas the latter is pseudoscience.”

The oldest sense of the word manifest – which English poet Geoffrey Chaucer spelled as “manyfest” in the 14th century – is the adjective meaning “easily noticed or obvious”.

In the mid-1800s, this adjective sense was used in American politics in the context of “manifest destiny”, the belief that American settlers were clearly destined to expand across North America.

Chaucer also used the oldest sense of the verb “manifest”, “to show something clearly, through signs or actions”.

Shakespeare used manifest as an adjective in The Merchant of Venice: “For it appears, by manifest proceeding, that…thou hast contrived against the very life of the defendant”.

The verb is still used frequently in this way: for example, people can manifest their dissatisfaction, or symptoms of an illness can manifest themselves.

Lack of confidence in a company can manifest itself through a fall in share price.

The meaning of making something clear is reflected in the related noun “manifesto”: a “written statement of the beliefs, aims, and policies of an organization, especially a political party”.