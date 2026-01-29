Prime minister leaving door open to potential UK visit from Xi Jinping

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Downing Street has indicated it is open to a future visit to the UK by Chinese President Xi Jinping, as the government seeks to reset relations with Beijing. The possibility was raised during Sir Keir Starmer’s recent trip to the Chinese capital, where he advocated for "more sophisticated" ties.

A spokesperson for the Prime Minister, speaking in Beijing, did not rule out a future visit by the Chinese leader. They emphasised the government's commitment to fostering a more constructive relationship, stating: "I’m not going to get ahead of engagements, future leader visits.

But I think we’ve been very clear that a constructive and more open relationship with China is in the UK’s national interest and that’s what the Prime Minister will continue to pursue."

President Xi’s last state visit to the UK occurred in October 2015, during which he was hosted by then-prime minister David Cameron. That period was characterised by a push for a "golden era" of UK-China relations, famously symbolised by the two leaders sharing a pint at a pub.

Then-prime minister David Cameron took Chinese President Xi Jinping to The Plough Inn near Chequers during his 2015 state visit (Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA) ( PA Archive )

However, relations have significantly soured under successive Conservative administrations. Tensions have mounted over issues including the curtailment of freedoms in Hong Kong, China’s support for Russia’s war in Ukraine, and widespread human rights abuses in Xinjiang.

Sir Keir Starmer, on the first visit by a UK prime minister since 2018, held a "respectful discussion" with President Xi on matters of concern to the UK. He described this engagement as "part and parcel of the reason to engage" with the world’s second-largest economy.

The prospect of a state visit by Mr Xi has drawn sharp criticism from the Conservatives. Leader Kemi Badenoch condemned the idea, asserting: "Keir Starmer seems incapable of acting in Britain’s national interest. We should not roll out the red carpet for a state that conducts daily espionage in our country, flouts international trading rules and aids Putin in his senseless war on Ukraine. We need a dialogue with China, we do not need to kowtow to them."