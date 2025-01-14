Protesters throw missiles and chase Iraqi PM’s car as he leaves Downing Street

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Iraqi protesters opposed to a migration returns agreement with the UK chased their Prime Minister’s car down the road as it left Downing Street.

Sir Keir Starmer and his counterpart, Mohammed Shia’ Al Sudani, were expected to begin talks on a “bespoke returns agreement” between the UK and Iraq as they met at No 10 on Tuesday.

Ahead of the meeting, Sir Keir said the deal was aimed at helping to “dismantle” people-smuggling gangs with links to Iraq.

But as the Iraqi leader arrived at Downing Street and shook hands with Sir Keir outside the famous black door, a group could be heard chanting outside its gates, with one heard to shout “are you gambling with our lives?”

Later, as Mr Sudani’s car left Downing Street, the protesters began chanting again, and one of them could be seen to throw a projectile at one of the vehicles in his convoy, though it appeared to miss.

The group then chased the vehicles as they drove down Whitehall.

Police officers pursued them down the central London street, restraining them as they attempted to follow the cars.

The group came to a stop as the cars made away, and eventually left the location after speaking with the police.

One of the protesters identified themselves as members of a group opposed to the migration returns agreement between Iraq and the UK.

Farman Haji, a member of the group called the Dakok Organisation for Rights and Freedom, told the PA news agency that Iraqi lives would be “in danger back home” if they were returned.

He added: “We want to save a thousand, thousand lives in UK … Iraqi people, to not send them back home. That is what we (are) here today for.”

Dakok is a registered charity in the UK which is intended to serve members of the Kurdish community living in Britain.

Following the two leaders’ meeting, a Downing Street spokesperson said they “reflected on the situation in the Middle East and emphasised the importance of supporting peace and stability across the region following recent developments in Syria”.

Sir Keir also welcomed the “expanding partnership” between the UK and Iraq and the announcement of the £12.3 billion trade package.

“On illegal migration, the leaders discussed their intent to work towards a new and ambitious returns agreement between the UK and Iraq. They welcomed the progress on border security made during the Home Secretary’s visit to Iraq in November and committed to working even more closely to disrupt people-smuggling networks,” the spokesperson added.