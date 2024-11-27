Tractor go-slow protest warns Government to stop ‘betraying’ farmers

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Dozens of tractors have staged a go-slow protest on the roads of Dover calling on the Government to “stop betraying” British farming and rural communities.

Farmers have been driving alongside lorries in the port town bearing signs on tractors including “Stop Substandard Imports” and “No Farmers No Food No Future”.

The action follows outrage from agricultural landowners about the Government’s proposed tax changes, which will see farmers pay inheritance tax on properties and land worth more than £1 million.

Protest organisers Save British Farming and Fairness for Farmers campaign groups said the Labour Government’s Budget was a “hammer blow” to the industry already on its knees and called on ministers to axe inheritance tax, stop substandard imports and scrap carbon tax on fertiliser alongside other measures.

Organiser and Kent beef farmer Matt Cullen said: “It’s time for farmers to stand up and fight back, and it’s time to show the Government that things will escalate more if they don’t sit down and talk to us.”

Save British Farming founder Liz Webster said: “This Government has unleashed a really nasty culture war with their Budget.

“Are they hoping to motivate envy to back destruction (of) our farms which produce healthy and sustainable food and care for our countryside to sign a deal with Trump which delivers chlorinated chicken and hormone-fed beef?”

David Catt, a vegetable grower and wholesaler based in Maidstone, said he was protesting in Dover because of tax measures announced in the Budget being the “final death knell” that will hit family farms that can least afford it.

Farmers also protested around the Port of Dover over cheap imports in February.

National Farmers’ Union (NFU) president Tom Bradshaw said the group hopes the Government is in “listening mode” over the situation.

“The NFU isn’t involved in this protest, but it’s an example of how angry and frustrated British farmers and growers are and we entirely understand why people feel the need to make their voices heard,” he said.

“Farmers from across the UK have made their feelings very clear by taking part in our mass lobby and the recent rally in Westminster to ask for change to this abhorrent family farm tax.”