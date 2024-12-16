Sky News found to have breached impartiality rules over Douglas Ross interview

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Sky News breached Ofcom impartiality rules over an interview with MSP Douglas Ross after he resigned as leader of the Scottish Conservative Party, the regulator said.

The interview saw Mr Ross tell voters that “they will be my top priority”, after he had been selected as a candidate for the Aberdeenshire North and Moray East parliamentary constituency in the general election.

Ofcom said it had broken rules which say election candidates “must not be given the opportunity to make constituency points” where no others have been given a similar opportunity.

Sky News takes enhanced regulatory compliance during an election period incredibly seriously

The regulator said while it “acknowledged that the interview with Mr Ross was not intended as a constituency report”, it considered a number of his statements to be “clearly promotional” for his campaign.

Remarks deemed to be in breach of Ofcom rules included him telling voters they had a “straight choice” between the Conservatives and the Scottish National Party (SNP), telling voters they would have his “full focus”, and saying that it would be an “honour” to become their MP.

Mr Ross subsequently failed in his bid to become an MP, with Seamus Logan winning the seat for the SNP.

He still sits as a Member of the Scottish Parliament for Highlands and Islands.

In response to the regulator, Sky told Ofcom his comments were “generic points about the political landscape of Scotland and the choice between Conservatives and SNP”, stating they constituted “very general national talking points”.

Sky also said the interview was a “quick turnaround comment” based on the announcement of his resignation and added the team working on it were focused on national issues.

In a statement to Ofcom, the broadcaster said: “The interview did not provide a platform for Mr Ross to raise or respond to issues directly related to his constituency.

“Nor did it give him the opportunity to speak to issues that would have been likely to influence voters in his constituency beyond very general national talking points which went no further than the stated position of the respective parties.”

But Ofcom said Mr Ross “repeatedly took the opportunity to make points about Aberdeenshire North and Moray East by promoting his candidacy in that constituency” and said no other candidates had been given a similar opportunity during the June 10 broadcast.

The regulator also said it noted the piece had been produced at pace in a high pressure environment, but told Sky “broadcasters have a responsibility to ensure compliance with the code”.

In response to the ruling, Sky News told the PA news agency: “Sky News takes enhanced regulatory compliance during an election period incredibly seriously.”

It also said Sky News had produced a constituency report about Aberdeenshire North and Moray East on June 17 in mitigation, providing all candidates standing in the constituency with an opportunity to make points about the area.

“We engaged quickly with Ofcom to mitigate any potential breach and have reviewed our training and guidance as a result.”