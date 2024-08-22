Scottish Tory leadership hopeful admits he ‘got it wrong’ by backing Truss as PM

Support truly

Scottish Conservative leadership candidate Russell Findlay said he made “a bad call” when he backed Liz Truss to be prime minister.

The former crime journalist turned politician endorsed Ms Truss in August 2022 as she fought to be UK Tory leader.

She won the leadership contest and moved into 10 Downing Street, but lasted only 49 days as prime minister – and was famously outlasted by a lettuce that was recorded on a live-stream.

Her period in charge of the UK also saw interest rates, and in turn mortgage rates, surge in the wake of a mini-budget which caused days of turmoil on the markets.

Asked about his decision to endorse Ms Truss, Mr Findlay, the current Scottish Tory justice spokesman, said: “We all get things wrong. I got that wrong.

“Our number one job as Conservatives is to look after the country’s finances, to be responsible, and she didn’t do that.”

But he also told BBC Radio Scotland’s Good Morning Scotland programme: “I don’t think it is reasonable to think I could have foreseen how events transpired.”

With reports suggesting outgoing Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross has already named him as his chosen successor, Mr Findlay said the claims are “going to be looked at” by the party.

It was reported that Mr Ross told Kathleen Robertson, a Scottish Tory Westminster candidate, he would prefer Mr Findlay to succeed him in a conversation that took place in July 2023.

Mr Findlay insisted he did not know the details of the conversation that took place between Mr Ross – who will step down when the next party leader is announced on September 27 – and Ms Robertson.

But speaking about the leadership contest, he added: “People who talk about this as if there is some sort of foregone conclusion haven’t been in my shoes for the past several weeks, where I have worked tirelessly to engage with members, to engage with councillors, to engage with parliamentary colleagues both at Holyrood and Westminster to persuade them about my offering as leader.

“The idea that all these people who have come out and supported me, parliamentary colleagues, councillors from across Scotland, are somehow in on some form of conspiracy is frankly not just ridiculous but also I think slightly offensive to them.

“These people can very well think for themselves.

“Douglas Ross is the only person who can speak for Douglas Ross, I’m not here to speak for Douglas Ross, I’m not here to defend what may or may not have happened.

“But I understand on the back of what has been reported and the concerns that have been raised there is going to be process where they look at that, both in terms of the circumstances around the conversation with Kathleen Robertson.

“That is going to be looked at.”