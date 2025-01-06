Sarwar: Scottish Labour government would take ‘grown-up approach’ to Trump

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A Scottish Labour government would meet with Donald Trump, the party’s leader has said as he stressed the need for a “grown-up” approach to dealings with the President-elect.

The Scottish Greens called for ministers to refuse to meet Mr Trump if he comes to Scotland this year, after his second inauguration as US President.

The Government emphasised the ties between Scotland and the US, with a spokeswoman saying ministers will work to “make sure those ties continue to flourish”.

Mr Sarwar struck a similar tone, telling the PA news agency on Monday: “I don’t agree with the politics of Donald Trump, I’ve spoken clearly about many of the areas I disagree with Donald Trump on, but he is elected by the people of the USA to be their president.

I think we have to take a grown-up approach on this Anas Sarwar, Scottish Labour

“He is someone that has a connection with Scotland, through his family ties and we have to – as adults – work with people that we sometimes disagree with in order to maximise the benefit for our country.

“So, I think we have to take a grown-up approach on this.”

The Scottish Labour leader added that he would “make clear my own views” but ensure that he advocated for Scotland on issues such as tariffs – which Mr Trump has repeatedly said could feature heavily in his trade policy.

The former and soon-to-be president owns two golf clubs in Scotland and is expected to attend the opening of a new course at his Aberdeenshire facility – which will be named after his Isle of Lewis-born mother – this year.

Ahead of the expected visit – and on the anniversary of the January 6 riot at the US Capitol by the President-elect’s supporters – the Scottish Greens pushed for ministers to not meet him.

“Four years ago, Donald Trump was inciting rioters to storm the Capitol and block the democratic process. In the time since, he has doubled-down on right-wing conspiracy theories and refused to show even the slightest shred of contrition or regret,” said Scottish Green co-leader Patrick Harvie.

“The prospect of four more years of a racist, climate-wrecking and misogynistic Donald Trump in the White House is one that should concern us all.

“He is a friend of despots, demagogues and dictators, and a threat to migrant communities, LGBTQ+ people and reproductive rights.

“We cannot stand aside or condone the divisive and hateful politics that he represents.

“With the prospect of Donald Trump coming to Scotland for the opening of his golf course, it is crucial that our Government takes a stand for human rights, equality and the other values that Trump has done so much to oppose.

“I urge the First Minister and his colleagues to turn down any meeting requests while he is here. Political relationships with other countries are important, but those relationships should be focused on those who share civilised values and respect for basic democratic norms.”

Sarah Malone, executive president of Trump International Scotland, which manages the president-elect’s interests in Scotland, said: “Patrick Harvie’s puerile behaviour and mindless ranting is an embarrassment to Scotland and does a great disservice to our country.

“Aside from the colossal investment into the Scottish economy from the Trump family, the fact he is attacking the incoming president of the United States using such language is risible.”