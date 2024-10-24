What the papers say – October 24

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Senior aides to the Prime Minister who have been drawn into a stoush with Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump lead Thursday’s newspapers.

The Times and the Daily Telegraph both report the former president accused two of Sir Keir Starmer’s top advisers of being part of a plot to install Kamala Harris in the White House.

Meanwhile, the Daily Star splashes on claims Mr Trump has “gone to war” with the PM after accusing the UK of meddling in the US election.

The Guardian leads on the cost of special needs education in England hitting £10 billion per year, with the number of young people entitled to government support expected to double within the next decade.

The Daily Mail says Labour has “sparked fury” over claims it will “raid” private pensions.

Former UK justice secretaries have warned upcoming 2024 budget cuts could be a “disaster” for crime victims, according to the i.

The Daily Express splashes on Dame Esther Rantzen’s plea to Health Secretary Wes Streeting, who plans to vote against proposed assisted dying legislation.

The Sun leads with the Government’s plans to ban disposable vapes across Britain within months.

The Financial Times‘ front page reports Goldman Sachs and Apple have been fined more than 89 million dollars after the US finance consumer watchdog said both companies had “illegally side-stepped” obligations to customers using their shared credit card business.

The Daily Mirror leads on flowing tributes for shot-put legend Geoff Capes, who died aged 75 on Wednesday.

Lastly, a baby whose mother died after falling 90ft from a tower block has now been born, according to Metro.