We must see Palestinians able to live in homelands, says Lammy

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

David Lammy has said “we must see Palestinians able to live and prosper in their homelands” after Donald Trump proposed the US could redevelop the Gaza Strip into “the Riviera of the Middle East”.

The Foreign Secretary’s comments came after the US president suggested he does not “think people should be going back” to Gaza.

Mr Lammy was asked about the remarks during a visit to Kyiv in Ukraine on Wednesday, and said: “We’ve always been clear in our belief that we must see two states. We must see Palestinians able to live and prosper in their homelands in Gaza, in the West Bank. That is what we want to get to.”

The Cabinet minister said it is “important” to move on to the following stages of the ceasefire deal and then reconstructing Gaza, adding: “We will play our part in that.”

Overnight, Mr Trump suggested he does not “think people should be going back” to Gaza.

You can’t live in Gaza right now. I think we need another location US President Donald Trump

“You can’t live in Gaza right now,” he said. “I think we need another location. I think it should be a location that’s going to make people happy.”

He also suggested the US could take ownership of the Gaza Strip and turn it into the “Riviera of the Middle East” in which the “world’s people” – including Palestinians – could live.

“We’ll make sure that it’s done world class,” Mr Trump said. “It’ll be wonderful for the people – Palestinians, Palestinians mostly, we’re talking about.”

He made the comments as he held talks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House, where the two leaders discussed the conflict.

Earlier on Wednesday, Environment Secretary Steve Reed said the Government’s view is that “Palestinians must be able to return to their homes and rebuild their shattered lives”.

However, he and shadow foreign secretary Dame Priti Patel both declined to offer a “running commentary” on the president’s remarks.

Mr Reed told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “It would be inappropriate for me to provide a running commentary on what Donald Trump says, or indeed any other world leader.”

No one country will be able to do this on their Shadow foreign secretary Dame Priti Patel

And Dame Priti, asked on Times Radio about Mr Trump’s comments, said: “We will have to wait and see, because no one country will be able to do this on their own.

“Our partners, our allies in the Gulf states and the Middle East, we’ve already heard from the Saudi government as well… they will all have a role to play.

Asked about her position on what Mr Trump said, she said she would not give “a running commentary on those overnight comments”.

She also claimed she is “not scared” to say what she thinks about the US leader.