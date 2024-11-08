What the papers say – November 9

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more Close

The fallout from the US presidential election continues to dominate the headlines in Saturday’s newspapers.

The Times focuses on charges brought against three people over an alleged Iranian plot to assassinate US president-elect Donald Trump before the November 5 election.

One of America’s largest bond managers warns the FTWeekend that Mr Trump’s plans could “overheat” the US economy.

The i weekend says millions of UK households will see a “double whammy” effect on mortgages, thanks to the Budget and the US presidential election. Economists tell the newspaper they expect the Bank of England to cut interest rates slowly in response to world events.

The Daily Star’s front page says Mr Trump has sparked a “global hissy fit” as world leaders rush to congratulate him on his election victory.

Back on British soil, The Daily Telegraph reports Labour are investigating a four-day working week for public sector employees, weeks after imposing a £25 billion business tax rise.

Ukrainian officials tell The Guardian that Kyiv’s relationship with the UK has “worsened” since Sir Keir Starmer became Prime Minister in June.

The Daily Express leads on plans from pro-Palestinian activists to hold a series of Armistice Day demonstrations across the UK.

A friend of former One Direction star Liam Payne who was with him before he died has denied reports he abandoned the singer, the Daily Mirror reports.

And the Daily Mail leads on an NHS nurse becoming the first person in the UK whose death has been directly linked to a weight-loss jab.