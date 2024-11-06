US election 2024 – how the night unfolded

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more Close

Kamala Harris’s path to the White House has narrowed as Donald Trump was projected to win two key battlegrounds in the contest to become the next US president.

Here is a timeline of how the election night has unfolded so far.

November 5:

11pm – The first polls closed in the states of Indiana and Kentucky.

11.30pm – Voting hours were extended at five polling places in Georgia’s Fulton County that were briefly closed earlier in the day because of bomb threats that were determined to be non-credible.

11.39pm – Donald Trump posted on his social media platform, Truth Social, saying “law enforcement coming” to Philadelphia because of “massive cheating” there. The Republican City Commissioner in Philadelphia, Seth Bluestein, posted on X saying: “There is absolutely no truth to this allegation. It is yet another example of disinformation. Voting in Philadelphia has been safe and secure.”

12am – Donald Trump projected to win Kentucky, as expected. Polls close in South Carolina, Vermont, Virginia, and the key battleground state of Georgia.

12.05am – Kamala Harris projected to pick up the Democratic safe state of Vermont. Donald Trump projected to win Indiana.

12.30am – Polls close in Ohio, West Virginia and the battleground state of North Carolina. Projected results come in almost immediately as Donald Trump picks up West Virginia.

1am – Polls in the battleground state of Pennsylvania, as well as 16 other states, close. Donald Trump is projected to win Florida, Alabama, Missouri, Oklahoma and Tennessee. Kamala Harris is projected to win District of Columbia, Maryland and Massachusetts.

1.20am – Donald Trump projected to win in South Carolina.

1.30am – Donald Trump is projected to win the solidly Republican state of Arkansas.

2am – North Dakota, South Dakota, Wyoming and Texas projected to be won by Donald Trump. Polls close in the battleground states of Arizona, Michigan and Wisconsin, as well as 15 other states.

2.10am – As expected, Kamala Harris projected to win Delaware. Polls close in the swing state of Michigan.

2.25am – Louisiana is projected to be won by Donald Trump. Kamala Harris is projected to win Rhode Island and New York.

2.40am – Illinois is projected for Kamala Harris.

2.50am – Polls close in more than 40 of the 50 states.

3am – Donald Trump projected to win Montana, Utah and Mississippi. Polls close in three more states, including the final battleground of Nevada.

3.10am – Colorado projected to be won by Kamala Harris.

3.20am – Donald Trump projected to win Ohio.

3.35am – Projections in for Iowa and Kansas as Donald Trump expected to win the Midwestern states.

4am – California projected for Kamala Harris and Idaho projected for Donald Trump.

4.10am – Kamala Harris projected to win Oregon.

4.30am – Kamala Harris projected to win Washington.

4.40am – Donald Trump projected to win the battleground state of North Carolina, gaining its 16 electoral college votes.

5am – Hawaii projected to be won by Kamala Harris.

5.10am – Virginia projected for Kamala Harris.

5.37am – Donald Trump projected to win the battleground state of Georgia, gaining its 16 electoral college votes.

5.45am – A senior member of Kamala Harris’s campaign confirms the vice president will not be speaking tonight.

5.55am – Kamala Harris projected to win New Mexico.

6am – Polls now closed across the US.