William to meet Donald Trump in Paris as both attend Notre Dame reopening

The Prince of Wales will meet US president-elect Donald Trump in Paris on Saturday as he joins world leaders for the ceremonial reopening of Notre-Dame cathedral.

William will travel to France at the request of the Government for the high-profile event celebrating the restoration of the world-famous landmark following a devastating fire in 2019.

While in Paris, he will hold meetings with both Mr Trump and America’s first lady Jill Biden, Kensington Palace said.

Mr Trump and dozens of heads of state and government accepted invitations from French President Emmanuel Macron to attend the ceremony.

William’s last official visit to Paris was in 2017 when he travelled with wife Kate for a two-day trip in the aftermath of the Brexit result.

Earlier this year, he joined other world leaders in Normandy for the 80th anniversary commemorations of the Second World War D-Day landings.

Notre Dame’s reopening will include the ritualised opening of the cathedral’s massive doors, the reawakening of its thunderous organ and the celebration of the first Mass.

For both France and the Catholic Church, the televised and tightly scripted ceremonies will be an opportunity to display resilience and global influence.

Tickets for the first week of Masses were snapped up in 25 minutes, the cathedral’s rector said.

In the first part of Notre Dame’s rebirth on Saturday evening, Archbishop Laurent Ulrich will lead more than 1,500 guests through a reopening service.

On Sunday, an inaugural Mass will be held featuring special rites to consecrate the main altar.