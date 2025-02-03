What the papers say – February 3
Countries hit by Donald Trump’s tariffs have vowed retaliation.
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
Concern over the possibility of an international trade war dominates the papers at the start of the working week.
The Telegraph reports the European Union has warned the US it is ready to retaliate against any tariffs imposed by the President, as The Guardian says Donald Trump imposed steep tariffs on three of the US’ largest trading partners.
The Financial Times says Mr Trump is facing backlash from business groups and some Republicans over the move.
Meanwhile, The Times says French President Emmanuel Macron is set to tell Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer that his appearance at an EU summit dinner shows Brexit has failed.
Struggling British businesses will suffer under plans to link Britain to the EU’s green scheme, according to the Daily Mail.
The i reports a defence review is set to recommend a UK Iron Dome to defend against possible missile attacks from Russia and other hostile states.
The Daily Express leads with actress Ruthie Henshall claiming she would rather be dead than placed in a care home.
The Sun reports an 18-year-old soldier is the youngest UK victim of the war in Ukraine.
And the Daily Mirror says more than 1,600 crimes linked to the OnlyFans adult online site have been reported to police in five years.