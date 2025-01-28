Displaced people from Gaza have ‘right of return’, says minister

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Gazans have a “right of return”, a Foreign Office minister has said when asked about Donald Trump’s suggestion that “we just clean out that whole thing”.

Anneliese Dodds said on Tuesday that around 1.9 million people displaced during fighting in Gaza must be able to re-settle in the region.

She made her comments in response to the SNP’s Brendan O’Hara, who alleged Mr Trump may have spoken about “the forced displacement or ethnic cleansing of almost two million Palestinians”.

Speaking on board Air Force One last Saturday, the US President suggested Egypt should take in more displaced people, adding: “You’re talking about, probably a million and a half people, and we just clean out that whole thing and say, ‘You know, it’s over.'”

He described Gaza as “a demolition site”, adding: “I’d rather get involved with some of the Arab nations, and build housing in a different location, where they can maybe live in peace for a change.”

During their exchange in the Commons on Tuesday, Ms Dodds told MPs: “The UK Government recognises the critical role that both the current administration and of course the previous administration in the US as well played towards obtaining a ceasefire that has been so critical here, as well as the efforts of Qatar and Egypt, too.

“On the question that he raised around whether Gazans are to be able to return: of course, they must be able to return. They must be allowed to return. That is very clear under international humanitarian law, as indeed he knows.”

Mr O’Hara, the MP for Argyll, Bute and South Lochaber, had earlier asked whether the Government’s view was that Mr Trump had spoken about “the forced displacement or ethnic cleansing of almost two million Palestinians from their land”.

He continued: “And if that wasn’t the Government’s understanding of what he meant, what exactly was their interpretation of what President Trump said?”

Jess Brown-Fuller, the Liberal Democrat MP for Chichester, referred to UN figures which put the number of displaced people from Gaza at around 1.9 million people – around 90% of its population.

She asked: “How will the minister work to secure the right of return and self-determination for Palestinians in Gaza, and in light of the calls from the US President to ‘clean out’ Palestinians from the region?”

Ms Dodds said in her reply: “I would underline that word ‘right’.

“They do have that right. That right is clear under international humanitarian law and it’s one that the UK will seek to ensure becomes a reality.”