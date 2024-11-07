Harry tells bereaved children he ‘understands’ losing parent at a young age

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more Close

The Duke of Sussex has told bereaved military children he “understands, perhaps more than most” the weight of losing a parent at a young age.

In a letter to young people supported by the charity Scotty’s Little Soldiers, Harry said it can be “overwhelming and isolating” and acknowledged that remembrance is “not only time to honour the extraordinary sacrifices made by our service members but also to recognise the impact these sacrifices have on families”.

Harry lost his mother, Diana, Princess of Wales, in a car crash in 1997 – when he was just 12 years old.

The duke added in his letter: “We find strength in the love and memories left behind, and I have seen how communities like yours can offer deep comfort and healing.

“Scotty’s Little Soldiers embodies this spirit of community. In coming together to support one another, you not only honour the memories of your loved ones but also forge bonds that can and will carry you through the toughest times.

“The tears and laughter, the shared experiences, and the moments of joy you create together are powerful reminders that love endures.”

Harry is Scotty’s global ambassador and has supported the charity for number of years.

The organisation is dedicated to supporting children and young people aged up to 25 years, who have experienced the death of a parent who served in the British Armed Forces.

Inspired by the experience of Army widow Nikki Scott, following the death of her husband Corporal Lee Scott in Afghanistan in 2009, the charity – which was set up in 2010 – provides support and guidance to hundreds of bereaved military children and young people throughout their childhood.

This Remembrance, 53 members of Scotty’s will be gathering in London to pay tribute to their military parents.

Ms Scott said of the letter: “Prince Harry is completely dedicated to Scotty’s and takes his role as Global Ambassador very seriously.

“He understands what it is like for our members to grow up without their parent, and he also knows the sacrifices made by servicemen and women. It’s become a bit of a tradition now, for The Duke to write to our members at Remembrance.

“They also received letters from him in 2022 and 2023 and it means so much to them to know he is thinking about them and their parents at this proud but difficult time.”