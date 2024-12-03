Man arrested on suspicion of murdering mother in e-bike hit-and-run crash

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a 25-year-old mother who was rammed off an e-bike in a hit-and-run crash.

Alana Armstrong, a mother-of-one from Tibshelf, was killed in a crash in Batley Lane, Pleasley, Derbyshire, on Tuesday November 26 at around 8pm when she had been riding pillion on an e-bike.

Derbyshire Constabulary said a 23-year-old man was arrested in Mansfield, Nottinghamshire, in the early hours of Tuesday and remains in custody at St Mary’s Wharf Police Station in Derby to be questioned.

The rider of the bike, a man in his 20s, remains in hospital and had part of his leg amputated after the collision, police said.

Detective Inspector Steve Shaw said: “We are now nearly a week on from Alana’s death and the response from the public has been nothing short of fantastic.

“We have received information from dozens of people, which has been absolutely crucial to bringing about this arrest.

“We still want to hear from anyone who has not already come forward with information that can assist our investigation which you can do in confidence to the force, or completely anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers.”

A £20,000 Crimestoppers reward is being offered for key information that leads to a conviction.

Police said the offending vehicle, a blue Land Rover Discovery, was found over the weekend and has been forensically examined.

A woman in her 30s was arrested and released on bail, and a man and woman previously arrested in connection with the incident were also released without charge.