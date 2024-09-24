Inquest into death of man shot in police station car park to be heard next year

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



An inquest into the death of a man who was shot in a police station car park will be heard by a jury next year.

In a short hearing at Derby Coroner’s Court on Tuesday, assistant coroner Sabyta Kaushal said that 23 witnesses will be called upon to give evidence at an inquest into the death of Marius Ciolac, which is expected to last four weeks.

She told the court that a provisional inquest date had been fixed for January 21 next year and the evidence will be heard in front of a jury.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) previously said that Mr Ciolac, 35, died from a single gunshot wound to the abdomen after a police issue firearm was discharged at Ascot Drive police station in Derby on October 7 2022.

The police watchdog said that officers used a multi-bang stun grenade, a baton round and a Taser to try to stop Mr Ciolac, a Romanian national, who has no family in the UK, after reports of a man with a knife smashing the police station entrance door and windows.

The firearm was discharged at about 10.03am. Mr Ciolac, from Osmaston Road in Derby, was taken to hospital, where he died later that morning.

The IOPC said three knives of various sizes were recovered from the scene.

Ms Kaushal told the hearing: “The family are anxious to move the case on, we are looking at a case that happened near the end of 2022. They would like to progress matters.”

Mr Ciolac’s family attended the pre-inquest hearing remotely, using a Romanian interpreter, and were told that “core evidence” from CCTV and body-worn camera footage has been shared with the interested persons in the case.