Two out of five young passengers killed in car crashes not wearing seat belt

More than two out of five young passengers who die in car crashes are not wearing a seat belt, according to new analysis.

The AA Charitable Trust, which conducted the research, said it highlights the “simple importance of wearing a seat belt”.

Its analysis of Department for Transport data found 43% of car passengers aged 17-29 who died in crashes on Britain’s roads between 2019 and 2023 were unbelted.

Wearing a seat belt is the single most effective way to protect yourself Edmund King, AA Charitable Trust

The figure for passengers of all ages was 27%.

The analysis also found that 29% of young drivers who die in crashes are not wearing a seat belt, of which 95% are male.

A survey of 1,734 new and learner drivers indicated that 14% are less likely to wear a seat belt on a short journey as a passenger, and 17% have driven without a seat belt.

Drivers can be handed a £100 on-the-spot fixed penalty notice if they are caught not wearing a seat belt when they are supposed to.

If the case goes to court they could be fined up to £500.

The AA Charitable Trust recently called for new drivers caught behind the wheel unbelted to be handed six penalty points, meaning they could lose their licence.

The charity’s director, Edmund King, said: “Wearing a seat belt is the single most effective way to protect yourself, and others in the car with you, from death and serious injury.

“It is an utter tragedy that young people are dying as passengers and drivers because they have failed to put their seat belt on.

This stark data highlights a preventable tragedy Future of roads minister Lilian Greenwood

“This research marks the start of a renewed focus from the AA Trust on the simple importance of wearing a seat belt.”

Future of roads minister Lilian Greenwood said: “This stark data highlights a preventable tragedy. Far too many young lives are being cut short simply because seatbelts aren’t being worn.

“We’re committed to working alongside road safety organisations and through initiatives like our Think! ‘Click’ campaign, which reminds young people of the life-saving importance of them and their friends belting up whatever the journey.”

Phoebe Johnson, from Swadlincote, Derbyshire, was days away from her 18th birthday when she died in a car crash as a passenger not wearing a seat belt in October 2021.

The driver and a front seat passenger, who were both belted up, survived.

Phoebe’s mother, Nicky Johnson, said: “I dropped her off at a friend’s house where they were house sitting about 15 miles away from home.

“I had arranged to pick her up at 9.30am the next morning, but the next time I saw her was in the hospital.

“We want to support this campaign to help ensure people understand the importance of wearing a seat belt and, hopefully, prevent other families going through a similar tragedy.”

One of the most startling television adverts by the Think! campaign highlighted the possible consequences of being unbelted in the back of a car during a crash.

The advert, launched in 1998, showed an unrestrained teenager being thrown forward into his mother – who was driving – instantly killing her.