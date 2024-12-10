Safety warning as drivers use rural roads to avoid jams

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

More than half of drivers are diverting from motorways to rural roads – which are generally more dangerous – to avoid congestion, a survey has indicated.

The poll of 2,000 UK motorists commissioned by charity IAM RoadSmart suggested 51% have taken this action.

Many rural roads have the national speed limit, which for cars is 60mph on a single carriageway.

Department for Transport figures show rural roads are the most dangerous in Britain, with nearly 1,000 deaths occurring on them annually, compared with 84 on motorways, 273 on urban A roads and 571 on all urban roads in 2023.

Rural roads are often winding, full of blind spots and lacking in pavements Nicholas Lyes, IAM RoadSmart

Separate statistics show the average delay compared with free-flow conditions on England’s motorways and major A roads in the year to the end of September was 11.4 seconds per vehicle per mile, a 10.7% increase on the previous 12 months.

Nicholas Lyes, IAM RoadSmart director of policy and standards, said it is “extremely concerning but somewhat understandable” that many drivers are diverting on to country lanes to avoid traffic.

He went on: “Many people lead busy lives and it’s not surprising that they are trying to save time by picking another route.

“Rural roads are often winding, full of blind spots and lacking in pavements.

“National speed limits can also lull drivers into a false sense of security that these are appropriate limits; in many cases they are not.

“We would encourage roads authorities to review and where appropriate reduce speed limits on certain sections of these roads.

Congestion on motorways is frustrating but drivers should ask themselves whether following the satnav and diverting onto smaller, less safe roads is really worth the risk Rod Dennis, RAC road safety spokesperson

“Travelling at a safe speed and anticipating other types of road users – particularly tractors, cyclists, motorcyclists and pedestrians – is essential.

“While the statistics show an increased risk on these roads, proper training and awareness can mitigate this.”

RAC road safety spokesperson Rod Dennis said: “A large proportion of drivers – almost half (47%) according to our figures – admit to speeding on 60mph rural roads.

“Congestion on motorways is frustrating but drivers should ask themselves whether following the satnav and diverting onto smaller, less safe roads is really worth the risk.

“Arriving at your destination safely is more important than getting there quickly.”

A Department for Transport spokesperson said: “Every death on our roads is a tragedy and improving road safety is a top priority.

“We are committed to delivering a new Road Safety Strategy – the first in over a decade – and will set out next steps on this in due course.”

The survey identified other potentially hazardous actions drivers are taking to avoid traffic jams, including U-turns in the middle of a road (27%) and passing through a red light (11%).

– The poll was conducted by Lake Market Research in August.