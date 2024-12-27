Dame Deborah James fund boosts hospital cancer treatments

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

A cutting-edge cancer treatment machine has been installed at a leading hospital thanks to an injection of cash from Dame Deborah James’s cancer fund.

A new interventional radiology machine has been set up at The Royal Marsden, where Dame Deborah received her cancer treatment.

Her Bowelbabe fund donated £1 million to the hospital’s charity – The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity, which funded a new interventional radiology X-ray machine and a refurbishment of the interventional radiology suite at the hospital.

She always championed interventional radiology treatment, and it is wonderful that this new technology will help many patients with cancer in the future Dr Nicos Fotiadis

Radiology uses imaging techniques to diagnose and treat cancer in a minimally invasive way and is often used as an alternative to surgery.

Dame Deborah herself had interventional radiology as part of her treatment at the hospital.

Hospital officials said that the new machine will also support research being carried out at the cancer centre.

Dame Deborah’s father Alistair James told The Sun: “It was brilliant to see something so modern and cutting-edge in place, ready to help others.

“It’s concrete proof of what the Bowelbabe Fund can achieve.”

Her mother Heather told the newspaper: “Deborah wanted to fund research to help find better ways of treating cancer, so this is a really fitting way in which her legacy will continue on.”

The new machine at The Royal Marsden will have a lasting impact, helping to save lives and supporting vital research for the benefit of cancer patients everywhere Antonia Dalmahoy

Consultant interventional radiologist at The Royal Marsden, Dr Nicos Fotiadis, who was part of Dame Deborah’s clinical team, said: “Throughout her treatment, I was amazed by Deborah’s resilience, along with her dedication to fundraising and helping others.

“She always championed interventional radiology treatment, and it is wonderful that this new technology will help many patients with cancer in the future, enabling us to offer people less invasive treatment and also develop new, improved ways of treating cancer.”

Antonia Dalmahoy, managing director of The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity, added: “Dame Deborah was a huge inspiration to so many people, shining a light on the experience of living with cancer and channelling her energy into raising funds and awareness throughout her treatment.

“We are so thankful to Dame Deborah, her family and the Bowelbabe Fund for Cancer Research UK for this generous support of The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity.

“The new machine at The Royal Marsden will have a lasting impact, helping to save lives and supporting vital research for the benefit of cancer patients everywhere.

“It will help to continue Deborah’s extraordinary legacy long into the future, giving hope and time to more patients and their families.”

Dame Deborah died in June 2022 at the age of 40, five years after she was diagnosed with bowel cancer.

Her Bowelbabe fund has raised more than £16 million since it was launched in 2022.

– For more information visit bowelbabe.org.