UK sanctions senior Georgian minister following protest crackdown
A senior minister in the government of Georgia is among five people from the country who have been sanctioned by the UK for links to human rights violations.
Georgia’s interior minister Vakhtang Gomelauri is one of the high-ranking officials now banned from travelling to Britain and subject to an asset freeze.
The move follows a crackdown on demonstrations, civil society and the media in the Caucasian nation after the ruling political party, Georgian Dream, paused the country’s tilt towards Europe.
The UK has also paused all support for the Georgian government and is restricting engagement with its leading politicians.
Others facing sanctions are Aleksandre Darakhvelidze, deputy minister of internal affairs, and three policing figures: Sulkhan Tamazashvili, Tbilisi police department director, Zviad Kharazishvili, chief of the special tasks department, and his deputy Mileri Lagazauri.
Foreign Secretary David Lammy said: “The shocking violence inflicted upon protestors, opposition leaders and journalists is an egregious attack on democracy, and the Georgian people’s right to exercise their fundamental freedoms.
“Our action today shows that the UK stands with the people of Georgia and will consider all options to ensure those responsible are held to account.”
The United States has carried out similar sanctions, in a coordinated move between the UK and its close ally.