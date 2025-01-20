Russia would need 100 years to conquer Ukraine at current rate, says David Lammy

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Russia would need 100 years to conquer all of Ukraine if it continued gaining territory at its current “slow” rate, according to the Foreign Secretary.

David Lammy said Vladimir Putin could end the conflict tomorrow by withdrawing from Ukraine, adding that the Russian president’s position is “not one of strength” as the invasion has been a “monumental strategic failure”.

He also said US President Donald Trump understands the importance of the war in Ukraine and “is not prepared to be a loser”, as he sought to allay concerns over the approach of the US under the new administration.

Mr Lammy’s remarks came as he updated MPs about the new 100-year partnership deal between the UK and Ukraine.

Russia's casualty rate is staggering - the highest number of military casualties the country has suffered since the Second World War Foreign Secretary David Lammy

The agreement will set out co-operation between the two countries and includes bolstering military collaboration on maritime security through a new framework covering the Baltic Sea, Black Sea and Azov Sea to deter Russian aggression.

Speaking in the House of Commons, Mr Lammy said: “Putin shows no signs of wanting peace.

“He could end this war tomorrow by withdrawing from Ukraine, yet he insists the war will not end until he’s achieved his objectives; objectives which amount to the subjugation of the Ukrainian people.

“This is no basis for a meaningful dialogue and Putin’s actions speak far louder than his twisted words: inhuman strikes on civilians on Christmas Day; dispatching North Korean troops to the front line; wave after wave of attacks on the brave people of Ukraine.”

Mr Lammy added: “Putin’s position is not one of strength. The invasion has been a monumental strategic failure and pressure is mounting.

“Russia’s casualty rate is staggering – the highest number of military casualties the country has suffered since the Second World War.

“Russia is more insecure than it was before the war and for what? Russia gained some territory last year, yes – fields and small settlements left barren by relentless bombardment, taken at a rate so slow they would need a century to conquer all of Ukraine.

“All while their economy increasingly struggles to sustain this war through this year – spiralling inflation leaving basic goods like butter unaffordable, welfare cuts hitting the most vulnerable, interest rates hiked to a record 21%.”

Mr Lammy said the UK “must not let up now” in its support for Ukraine as the third anniversary of Russia launching a full-scale invasion approaches next month.

He added: “Putin hopes the world lacks his resolve. We need to call his bluff to prove him wrong.”

We must continue to stand by them and make sure this partnership is a success and gives Ukraine hope for a brighter future Shadow Foreign Office minister Wendy Morton

Shadow Foreign Office minister Wendy Morton said: “There will continue to be difficult days ahead for Ukraine, but their fight for freedom is a just cause because they are not only fighting to free their country from Putin’s aggression, they are fighting for our values and our freedoms too.

“That’s why we must continue to stand by them and make sure this partnership is a success and gives Ukraine hope for a brighter future.”

Mr Trump’s return to the White House prompted questions about what contact the UK Government has had with his team about Ukraine.

He claimed during the US election campaign that he wanted to end the war within days of taking power.

Mr Lammy told Ms Morton: “She will understand that today is inauguration day, it’d be a bit pre-emptive to have had discussions with the incoming administration on the security guarantees and Ukraine’s path to Nato quite at this stage.

“But she knows at that Nato conference when we came into office we set out an irreversible pathway to membership and that remains the position.”

When I met with Donald Trump, my sense is that he did understand acutely the importance of this war and he struck me as a man who is not prepared to be a loser David Lammy

Conservative MP Sir Bernard Jenkin (Harwich and North Essex) asked: “What assessment has the Government made about what President Trump is likely to do and how is the Government going to respond?

“And how ready is the United Kingdom Government to ensure that we don’t falter, to step up our support for Ukraine along with our European allies – or is President Trump going to call all the shots?”

Mr Lammy replied: “When I met with Donald Trump, my sense is that he did understand acutely the importance of this war and he struck me as a man who is not prepared to be a loser.”

DUP MP Sammy Wilson (East Antrim) said: “Does he have any concerns about the impact which either the resolve of EU countries or the attitude of (the) forthcoming American administration is likely to have in undermining the message of support to the Ukrainian people and the message of defiance to Putin?”

Mr Lammy replied: “I’m not as worried as some are, and the reason is because whilst there is this debate and Donald Trump has continued to push it about our commitment to defence spending, it is important to say that if we let Putin win, defence spending across all of our countries will rocket.”