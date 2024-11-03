Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Lammy pledges to ‘listen rather than tell’ on first official visit to Africa

The Foreign Secretary will hold high-level meetings in Nigeria and South Africa on his first visit to the continent in the role.

Christopher McKeon
Saturday 02 November 2024 20:01
David Lammy will travel to Africa on Sunday for meetings in Nigeria and South Africa (Lucy North/PA)
David Lammy will travel to Africa on Sunday for meetings in Nigeria and South Africa (Lucy North/PA) (PA Wire)

Your support helps us to tell the story

Support Now

From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.

At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.

The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.

Your support makes all the difference.

David Lammy has promised to build “respectful partnerships” as he visits Africa for the first time as Foreign Secretary on Sunday.

Mr Lammy is set to sign a new “strategic partnership” with Nigeria before travelling to South Africa, pursuing what the Foreign Office described as “a fresh approach” that “works productively from Morocco to Madagascar”.

I want to hear what our African partners need and foster relationships so that the UK and our friends and partners in Africa can grow together

David Lammy

He said: “Africa has huge growth potential, with the continent on track to make up 25% of the world’s population by 2050.

“Our new approach will deliver respectful partnerships that listen rather than tell, deliver long-term growth rather than short-term solutions and build a freer, safer, more prosperous continent.

“I want to hear what our African partners need and foster relationships so that the UK and our friends and partners in Africa can grow together.”

The partnership with Nigeria will cover economic ties, national security and climate change, and Mr Lammy is expected to meet Nigerian president Bola Tinubu to discuss further trade and climate collaboration.

Growth is the core mission of this Government and will underpin our relationships in Nigeria, South Africa and beyond

David Lammy

In South Africa, he is set to meet foreign minister Ronald Lamola and agree on the development of a new UK-South Africa Growth Plan.

Mr Lammy added: “Growth is the core mission of this Government and will underpin our relationships in Nigeria, South Africa and beyond.

“This will mean more jobs, more prosperity and more opportunities for Brits and Africans alike.”

On the day he became Foreign Secretary, Mr Lammy listed resetting relations with the “Global South”, including African nations, as a key priority for the Government at a time when other countries, including Russia and China, are seeking to expand their engagement on the continent.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in