Lammy: There must be no back-tracking over Gaza ceasefire deal

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

David Lammy has insisted there must be no “back-tracking” over the Israel-Hamas ceasefire and hostage deal for Gaza.

The Foreign Secretary urged the Israeli cabinet to ratify the agreement and for both sides to implement each phase in full and on time.

Making a statement to the House of Commons, Mr Lammy said the conflict has been “littered with missed opportunities” and added the chance for a “lasting peace” must be grabbed with both hands.

After weeks of negotiations in Qatar, officials announced on Wednesday that Israel and Hamas agreed to a ceasefire deal raising the possibility of winding down the deadliest and most destructive fighting between the bitter enemies.

Dozens of hostages held by Hamas and hundreds of Palestinian prisoners in Israel are expected to be released as a result of the agreement, which would also allow hundreds of thousands of people displaced in Gaza to return to what remains of their homes.

At least a dozen British citizens and some 1,200 Israelis were killed in the surprise Hamas cross-border attack on October 7 2023 which triggered months of fighting.

Israel’s response has killed more than 46,000 Palestinians, according to local health officials, displaced an estimated 90% of Gaza’s population and sparked a humanitarian crisis.

Mr Lammy told the Commons on Thursday: “Much remains to be done. It is critical that there is final approval of this agreement.

“As the Israeli cabinet meets, I urge them to back this deal.

“Now is not the time for any back-tracking. Both sides must implement each phase of the deal in full and on time.

“The history of this conflict is littered with missed opportunities.

“It would be a tragedy to let slip the chance before us, we must grab it with both hands, the chance not just for a ceasefire but for a lasting peace, the chance to break the cycle of violence which has inflicted so much suffering on innocent people on both sides.

“The Government is committed to sustaining momentum, however fragile the process at first may be. Every hostage must be released, as set out in the agreement, every ounce of aid promised to Gaza must reach those in need.”

Mr Lammy said the decades-long conflict between Israelis and Palestinians cannot be managed and must “now be resolved”.

He added: “We’re not yet there. There’s much negotiating still to do and, as we debate in this House, fighting continues.

“This agreement awaits full political approval. The hostage families wait for those hostages to come home. Gazans wait for the horrors to be lifted.

“But we must still recognise the significance of this moment. It has been long-awaited, frankly, it has taken far too long and I sincerely hope it is now the basis for progress.

“Progress on bringing the hostages home, progress on bringing relief, reconstruction and hope to long-suffering civilians, progress towards a two-state solution with Palestinians and Israelis living in peace and security, a better future for all.”

Shadow foreign secretary Dame Priti Patel said: “There is a long road ahead at one of the most important moments for the Middle East, which we all hope will usher in a sustainable end to this dreadful conflict in Gaza.”

Dame Priti added: “In the days ahead our focus needs to be on securing the release of the hostages, getting the aid into Gaza, working for this lasting peace.”

The Conservative MP said Israel has been “ruthlessly attacked from all sides” in recent months as she criticised the role of Iran in the region.

She said: “The Government and the international community, and all of us, will want a robust strategy towards Iran if we want to build a lasting and sustainable peace in the Middle East.”

My view is very clear: there cannot be a role for Hamas. David Lammy

Mr Lammy, in his replies to Dame Priti, said there cannot be a role for Hamas in the future of a Palestinian state.

He said Gaza and the West Bank must be united under one government, adding: “The PA’s (Palestinian Authority’s) role in Gaza must be front and centre. Planning needs to advance security for both Gazans and Israel, and Israel’s security will be fundamental if we’re to bring this to an end and that will take intense negotiation and discussion.

“There will clearly be an important role for the international community in the coming days.”

He went on: “My view is very clear: there cannot be a role for Hamas. The terrorism must come to an end. Trust has got to be rebuilt.

“There cannot be a role for Hamas.”

Mr Lammy said Iran “remains a malign force”, adding: “This is a moment where the Iranians need to step up and do the right thing.”

The Foreign Secretary earlier said the UK wants to see the amount of aid trucks entering Gaza to increase, adding: “The situation requires proper governance in Gaza if we’re to achieve that.

“At the moment we have gangs, there’s a possibility as the space opens up that actually we get an increase in gangs and less aid to the people who need it.”

Mr Lammy added: “This is a fragile moment and the UK is pressing for a political process because it is only a political process that doesn’t just get you the ceasefire, it gets you the stability long-term that means Gazans can truly rebuild their lives.”