Family hope David Lammy’s Egypt visit can lead to release of jailed writer

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The family of a jailed British-Egyptian pro-democracy activist hope David Lammy can secure his release when he visits Egypt on Thursday.

The Foreign Secretary is expected to press for Alaa Abd El-Fattah’s release during his meetings with Egyptian government officials.

Mr Abd El-Fattah, 43, has been detained in Egypt since September 29 2019, and in December 2021 was sentenced to five years in prison after being accused of spreading false news.

He has spent most of the past decade in prison because of his criticism of Egypt’s rulers and is unable to see his young son who lives in Brighton.

His mother, Laila Soueif, 68, has spent 115 days on hunger strike and has vowed not to eat until he is freed.

Ms Soueif said Mr Lammy should “bring Alaa back with him on the plane”, adding: “I have not eaten or taken any calories for 115 days, and I am tired.

“I am tired of being on hunger strike and I am tired of sitting outside Downing Street waiting to die. I don’t know how much time I have left, and I desperately want to see my son a free man.

“I believe that the Foreign Secretary should be able to secure Alaa’s release on this visit and bring my son back to his family in the UK.

“Please Mr Lammy, bring Alaa back with you. I don’t know if direct negotiations are happening, but we’ve been assured publicly and privately that Alaa is the ‘number one issue’ for the Government. So now I can only wait.”

Mr Lammy last week told the Commons that freeing Mr Abd El-Fattah is the “number one issue” and senior UK officials will “do all we can”.

He also said Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer made representations over the case with his Egyptian counterpart in recent days while the national security adviser, Jonathan Powell, also visited the country this month.

Other issues expected to be discussed by Mr Lammy on Thursday include efforts to counter irregular migration and Egypt’s role in helping to broker a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas in Gaza.

Mr Lammy is also expected to attempt to boost trade and investment ties at the second meeting of the UK-Egypt Association Council.

Campaigners have previously urged the UK Government to hit Egypt with trade penalties until authorities free Mr Abd El-Fattah.