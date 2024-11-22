What the papers say – November 22
The papers carry a range of stories at the end of the working week.
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
A warning to the UK from Vladimir Putin features among the stories on Friday’s front pages.
The Daily Mirror reports the Russian leader warned UK targets could face strikes after British missiles were used by Ukraine to attack Russia.
Foreign Secretary David Lammy says Britain and France “will relentlessly fight this campaign of Putinisation”, according to the i.
Meanwhile, The Times, The Guardian, The Telegraph and Financial Times all lead with the International Criminal Court issuing an arrest warrant for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, with the decision backed by Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer.
Metro reports a British lawyer has died after allegedly being served alcohol poisoned with methanol in Laos.
The Daily Express leads with the Government committing £536 million in aid for overseas agricultural projects amid backlash over inheritance tax changes.
The Daily Mail says Energy Secretary Ed Miliband has revived plans for a boiler tax in an effort to deliver Labour’s clean energy plans.
The Sun leads with a report on police investigating non-crime hate incidents.
And the Daily Star reports Storm Bert is set to bring 70mph winds, snow and ice over the weekend.