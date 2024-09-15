Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Lammy declines to condemn Trump over pet-eating migrants claim

The Foreign Secretary said: ‘I will work with whomever the Americans produce as their leader.’

David Hughes
Sunday 15 September 2024 06:12
The Foreign Secretary was appearing on the BBC’s Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg programme (Lucy North/PA)
The Foreign Secretary was appearing on the BBC’s Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg programme (Lucy North/PA) (PA Wire)

Your support helps us to tell the story

Support Now

As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.

Your support enables me to be in the room, pressing for transparency and accountability. Without your contributions, we wouldn't have the resources to challenge those in power.

Your donation makes it possible for us to keep doing this important work, keeping you informed every step of the way to the November election

Head shot of Andrew Feinberg

Andrew Feinberg

White House Correspondent

Foreign Secretary David Lammy declined to condemn Donald Trump over the claim that Haitian immigrants were eating pet cats and dogs.

The former president, who hopes to return to the Oval Office after November’s US election, made the unproven claim during a debate with his White House rival Kamala Harris.

Mr Lammy said there was a “robust” political debate in the US and he would not comment on its domestic issues because he had to work with whoever was in the White House.

He told BBC’s Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg show: “I’m here as Foreign Secretary. America is one of the most robust democracies in the world. They have a lively debate.”

Mr Lammy said: “The ups and downs of the American political system, the language that’s used is a matter for them.

“I will work with whomever the Americans produce as their leader, and, of course, the eventual secretary of state, for the interests of global security.”

There is no evidence that Haitian immigrants in an Ohio community are eating pets.

But during the debate with Ms Harris, Mr Trump specifically mentioned Springfield, Ohio, saying that immigrants were taking over the city.

“They’re eating the dogs. They’re eating the cats. They’re eating the pets of the people that live there,” he said.

Mr Lammy has not always been so reluctant to criticise Mr Trump.

In 2017, he said the former president was a “racist KKK and Nazi sympathiser” and vowed to protest on the streets if he visited the UK.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in