Labour Budget adds to uncertainty over inflation, says Bank policymaker

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

A senior Bank of England policymaker has said Labour’s Budget tax rises have made it harder to forecast inflation, and contributed to the current “gradual” approach to interest rate cuts.

Dave Ramsden, the Bank’s deputy governor for markets and banking, said measures in the autumn Budget were among the factors introducing “uncertainty to the outlook for the labour market and wider economy”.

Policymakers’ gradual approach to rate cuts “is based on a recognition” of economic uncertainties, he said.

“Were those uncertainties to diminish and the evidence to point more clearly to further disinflationary pressures… then I would consider a less gradual approach to reducing bank rate to be warranted.”

It is not clear the extent to which the tax increase will be transmitted into an increase in prices, reduction in wages, increase in unemployment or otherwise absorbed into profit margins or productivity growth Dave Ramsden, Bank of England

Mr Ramsden was speaking at the University of Leeds on Wednesday, after the Bank cut rates by a quarter point to 4.75% earlier in November.

Earlier in the day, new data showed that inflation rebounded from the three-year-low it recorded in September to surpass the 2% target rate set by the Bank.

Speaking on Wednesday, Mr Ramsden said it is “not yet clear” how Labour’s policy of increasing employer national insurance contributions (NICs) or raising the minimum wage would affect prices.

He said: “The increase in employer NICs represents an increase in labour costs, initially fully borne by the employer.

“It is not clear the extent to which the tax increase will be transmitted into an increase in prices, reduction in wages, increase in unemployment or otherwise absorbed into profit margins or productivity growth.”

Earlier in November, a number of listed British companies warned of rising costs to consumers in the wake of Labour’s Budget.

The bosses of Marks & Spencer, pub group Wetherspoon and Primark owner Associated British Foods pointed to potential increases in costs.

Meanwhile, public spending watchdog the Office for Budget Responsibility forecast in October that inflation would be higher than expected for the next four years, after the Budget.