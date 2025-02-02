Military veterans complete Stormbird Viking longboat

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Military veterans have completed a 30ft replica Viking longboat in a long-running project which boosts their mental health.

Over the years, more than 100 former servicemen and women have helped to build Stormbird from an oak which was felled on D-Day in 2018.

They have honed the traditional skills of wood-turning, as well as metalwork and other decorations to complete the project which is based in Darlington, County Durham.

Bob Marshall, chief executive of The Viking Boat Company, said the time and concentration required from veterans who have joined the build has helped with their mental health.

Countless volunteer hours have been spent crafting the wood to make the replica which is based on a real, preserved Viking craft which was recovered in Denmark in the 1970s.

Mr Marshall, who formerly served in the Royal Signal Corps, said: “The boat is a wonderful thing and it’s a beautiful piece of woodwork.

“The project overall is not about making a Viking boat, it’s about helping people to cope with the stress and trauma they have been through and putting it into a perspective that they can manage.”

The team are putting the finishing touches on the boat – which would have been used by Vikings to explore up rivers – and it will be put on the water when weather conditions improve later this year.

First, the boat will be shown off at the Jorvik Viking Festival in York between February 17 and 22, where she will be positioned on Parliament Street.

Members of the public will be able to meet the Viking Boat Company team and find out more about the project to support veterans.

To support the work of the Viking Boat Company visit https://planesailing.org/