McFly star Danny Jones crowned king of the jungle on I’m A Celebrity

McFly singer and guitarist Danny Jones has been named winner of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! 2024.

TV personality Coleen Rooney came in second place, while Rev Richard Coles – who was part of pop duo The Communards – placed third.

During Sunday’s final Jones, 38, joined hosts Anthony McPartlin and Declan Donnelly in the studio and told them it felt “amazing” and “surreal” to win.

Addressing the viewers who had voted for him, he added: “Thank you from the bottom of my heart, I gave my all in there, gave myself, and it’s a lovely feeling to be liked.”

Music star Jones, who won singing show The Masked Singer earlier in the year, was crowned king of the jungle by 2023 I’m A Celebrity winner, reality star Sam Thompson.

In 2011, Jones’ bandmate and McFly’s bass player, Dougie Poynter, emerged victorious in the competition.

Earlier in Sunday’s episode, Rooney and Jones reflected on their time in camp.

Rooney, 38, told McPartlin and Donnelly: “I couldn’t have wished for someone better to be in the final with, you know, fellow northerner, easy to get on with.

“But, the whole camp was – everyone was from different backgrounds, had different life stories, but as a group, we were all open, and we could relate to each other in different ways.”

Jones said: “The campmates in there were unbelievable. They made it so easy for us to get through the hard times.

“I’ve had some of the hardest times I’ve ever had, and some of the highest of highs.”

In the final the finalists faced fish guts, spiders and cockroaches as they embarked on the last Bushtucker trial, The Towers Of Terror.

In the first half of the challenge, the campmates were joined by snakes as they lay down inside separate levels of a wooden tower where they had to manoeuvre stars, passing them down to one another until they reached the lowest level of the tower.

The celebrities managed to collect all six stars and moved onto the second half of the trial, where they were tasked with untying a variety of knots while in the company of some critters.

The trio were able to retrieve all of the remaining stars, meaning they won a reward of a three-course meal and drink.

For his meal, Jones had a cold glass of beer, a starter of mozzarella sticks with sweet chilli sauce, a buttermilk chicken burger and chips for his main course, and fresh cream profiteroles with warm Nutella sauce for dessert.

Rooney, had a glass of French pale Provence rose, a bruschetta starter, spaghetti bolognese with flaky parmesan cheese and garlic bread for her main course and fresh cream profiteroles with warm Nutella sauce for dessert.

Coles, 62, had a prawn cocktail starter, cottage pie and gravy for his main course, fruit cake for dessert, and Chablis for his drink.

This year’s contestants on the ITV1 reality show included former professional boxer Barry McGuigan, Love Island star Maura Higgins, podcast host Grace Keeling (GK Barry) and soap star Alan Halsall.

Former Strictly Come Dancing professional Oti Mabuse, N-Dubz star Tulisa Contostavlos, Loose Women’s Jane Moore and radio presenters Dean McCullough and Melvin Odoom completed the line-up.