Government not adopting expanded extremism definition, security minister says

The Government is not adopting the findings of a leaked report which called for environmentalists and the far-left to be branded extremists, the security minister said.

A leaked copy of the “rapid analytical sprint on extremism” commissioned by Home Secretary Yvette Cooper in August following the summer riots suggested widening the definition of extremism to cover a wider range of groups.

The report leaked to Policy Exchange said the UK’s approach to extremism should be based on concerning behaviours and activity rather than ideologies.

Those include spreading misinformation, influencing racism, and involvement in “an online subculture called the manosphere”, according to the right-leaning think tank.

To be clear, the leaked documents were not current or new Government policy, as we have said repeatedly. Islamist extremism, followed by far-right extremism, are the biggest threats that we face Dan Jarvis

Security minister Dan Jarvis told the Commons the report “does not and will not represent Government policy”.

Mr Jarvis also told MPs: “Many documents are produced across Government as part of commissioned work which are not implemented and which do not constitute Government policy.

“This work did not recommend an expansion in the definition of extremism, and there are not and have never been any plans to do so.

“To be clear, the leaked documents were not current or new Government policy, as we have said repeatedly. Islamist extremism, followed by far-right extremism, are the biggest threats that we face.”

While ministers are set to continue the focus on the terror threat from Islamists and the far-right, Mr Jarvis said there is a need for “more action on those drawn towards mixed ideologies and violence-obsessed young people”, like Southport killer Axel Rudakubana.

Sir Keir Starmer had earlier expressed similar sentiment, telling broadcasters there was now an “additional challenge, I think, of a cohort of loners who are extreme and they need to be factored in”.

Environmentalists, the far-left, anarchists, conspiracy theorists, and others, were among those who could have come under the definition of extremists, according to the leaked document.

The report also recommends reversing a code of practice to limit the number of “non-crime hate incidents” being recorded and floats the idea of creating a new crime of making “harmful communications” online, according to Policy Exchange.

It says claims of “two-tier” policing are an example of a “right-wing extremist narrative”.

Shadow home secretary Chris Philp criticised plans to roll back limits on non-crime hate incidents, telling the Commons police “should not be looking into matters or recording personal data where there is no imminent risk of criminality”.

He added: “To do so would waste police time and infringe freedom of speech. Any move away from this will enable the thought police to stop anyone telling uncomfortable truths that left wing lawyers do not like.”

“Combating Islamist terrorism” is more important than policing the “so-called manosphere”, the Tory frontbencher also said.

Paul Stott and Andrew Gilligan, of Policy Exchange, said in an analysis of the leaked report that the suggested approach could “threaten free speech, defining aspects of normal and legitimate political debate as extremist”.

Dal Babu, a former chief superintendent of the Metropolitan Police, urged ministers to be “very, very careful” with introducing changes to the definition of extremism, adding that police were “struggling with the resources we have to deal with terrorism now”.

After Axel Rudakubana, 18, pleaded guilty last week to murdering three girls at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class, Sir Keir signalled he was sympathetic to members of the public who may “wonder what the word terrorism means”.

The Prime Minister said the teenager represented a new kind of threat, distinct from politically or ideologically motivated terrorism, with “acts of extreme violence perpetrated by loners, misfits, young men in their bedroom, accessing all manner of material online, desperate for notoriety”.

He said that, if needed, the Government would change the law to recognise the “new and dangerous threat” and “review our entire counter-extremist system to make sure we have what we need to defeat it”.

Rudakubana was referred to the Prevent anti-terror programme three times but those referrals were closed due to his apparent lack of a clear ideology.

The Home Secretary has ordered a review of Prevent’s thresholds in response.