Calls for remembrance day and monument honouring terror attack victims

Survivors of terrorist attacks have called for a national remembrance day to be introduced and a monument erected in honour of victims, following a new report.

A survey published by Survivors Against Terror (SAT) found 97% of British terror attack victims back a “national day” being created in the UK and 78% would like a permanent memorial.

Terror survivors are scheduled to discuss the proposals with security minister Dan Jarvis on Monday.

The non-governmental organisation (NG) is demanding Government set up a “proper strategy of memorialisation” that also includes an addition to the Royal Honours system.

Honours could be awarded to those killed and “eligible persons injured” in terror acts.

An author of the report and co-founder of SAT, Travis Frain, who survived the 2017 Westminster Bridge attack, said: “What we remember matters. It reflects on us as a country.

“Whether it is the wearing of the Poppy in solidarity with our servicemen and women in the days approaching Armistice Sunday, or the efforts of organisations like the Holocaust Memorial Day Trust to ensure that we do not forget the awful atrocities that have claimed the lives of millions.

“For people affected by terrorism, ensuring that their experience is not forgotten and that society does not only remember what happened to them and their families but also learns from the lessons of these past attacks, can often be at the heart of their recovery.”

Proper commemoration would provide a “collective expression of togetherness and resilience” for the public and encourage people to challenge radicalisation, hate and extremism, he said.

SAT created a Survivors Charter following its 2018 survey of almost 300 survivors of overseas and domestic terrorism.

During the 2019 general election both major parties promised to consult the recommendations in the charter, according to the NGO.

However, SAT said it remains “unpublished and unimplemented” despite the Government concluding a consultation on state-provided support to terror victims in February 2023.

Co-author Lisa Ghiggini survived the Fishmonger’s Hall attack, where convicted-terrorist Usman Khan killed two others and injured three more near London Bridge on November 29 2019.

She said: “These reforms enjoy widespread support amongst survivors and the wider public. The Government has already consulted on a Survivors Charter which includes these proposals, and the time for delay has long passed – now is the time to act.”

A similar Royal Honours system to the one requested is in place in France and Spain, SAT said.

It proposed an award comparable to Britain’s Elizabeth Cross and Elizabeth Emblem, or “even more closely” to the French National Medal of Recognition for Victims of Terrorism and Spanish Royal Order of Civil Recognition for Victims of Terrorism.

The group added that the US and several European countries have a national day of remembrance and tribute to survivors of terrorism.

Survivors’ preferred day of remembrance day would be June 21, according to SAT’s research.

The NGO recommended that survivors and victims are consulted on the monument’s creation.

As well as guaranteed recognition and memorialisation, the Survivors Charter calls for guaranteed proactive personal support, access to rapid psychological triage and services and legal support.

It demands guaranteed immediate financial assistance and a state compensation fund.