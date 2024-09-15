Lib Dem deputy leader ‘pretty sure’ party stunts will continue

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



The deputy leader of the Liberal Democrats has said she is “pretty sure” the party will “keep going” with stunts if they continue to help deliver policy messages.

Daisy Cooper told reporters at the party’s annual conference in Brighton that she believed stunts “show that you can do politics with some hope”.

Party leader Sir Ed Davey became known during the general election campaign for stunts including bungee jumping and paddleboarding.

He would take part in the activities when announcing policy plans, often with other Lib Dem MPs or candidates.

Ms Cooper told reporters on Sunday that “most of our stunts come with a very serious message” and thought they would continue going forward.

She said: “We take our politics very seriously but we don’t take ourselves too seriously. I think Ed has become renowned for his stunts, they genuinely make people smile.

“I think given that there’s some very, very big and serious issues for the Government to start to address, I think it’s also important that we can show that you can do politics with some hope and optimism at the same time.”

While they featured regularly in the election campaign, as the party’s conference opened on Saturday, Davey went jet-skiing in Brighton Marina.

Pushed on whether there would be more going forward, Ms Cooper said: “Most of our stunts come with a very serious message.”

She later added: “So I think for as long as there are stunts to be had, and for as long as the stunts bring joy to our politics and for as long as those stunts continue to help us deliver a message, I’m pretty sure we’ll keep going with the stunts.”