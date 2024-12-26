What the papers say – December 26
Here are the stories making headlines this Boxing Day.
Several Boxing Day newspapers feature images of members of the Royal Family after they attended the Christmas Day church service in Sandringham.
The Daily Mirror features a picture of a beaming Princess of Wales smiling and embracing a woman, 73-year-old cancer patient Karen Maclean, during the royal Sandringham church walk.
The Daily Mail dubs Catherine an “inspiration” to cancer patients everywhere.
The Daily Express splashes on the post-Christmas sales, which retailers hope will be the industry’s saving grace in the wake of National Insurance hikes.
The i reports on Reform UK rocking the status quo as public favour pulls Nigel Farage’s party now almost even with Labour and the Conservatives.
The Independent reports on a Russian assault on Ukraine’s energy grid on Christmas Day, with Sir Keir Starmer dubbing the attack “inhumane” as residents around the country lost heating and power during the European nation’s bitter winter.
According to The Times, Whitehall is preparing for a “private schools collapse” in the new year thanks to a rise in fees that could see schools “go bankrupt”.
Lastly, the Daily Telegraph writes that trail hunters are set to face bigger penalties and even prosecution under new plans from Labour.