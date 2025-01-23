What the papers say – January 23
A wide range of stories features across Thursday’s front pages.
The fatal stabbing of a 12-year-old boy leads the stories covered by Thursday’s papers.
The Daily Mirror and The Sun report Leo Ross died in hospital on Tuesday evening, hours after he was found with a stab wound to the stomach.
Meanwhile, the Daily Mail and Metro lead with the story of a Royal Navy nuclear-powered submarine which was used to warn off one of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s spy ships operating around UK waters.
The Daily Telegraph says a report has found one in 12 people living in London is an illegal immigrant.
The Independent leads with the Duke of Sussex receiving an “unequivocal apology” from News Group Newspapers after “serious intrusion” by The Sun, including unlawful activities by private investigators working for the paper, as Harry and the publisher settled their High Court case.
The Financial Times reports 300 million dollars (£243 million) of US infrastructure funding has been stalled following President Donald Trump’s decision to unpick Joe Biden’s climate agenda.
People wearing so-called Islamic State symbols have been spotted on the streets in Syria, according to the Daily Express.
And the Daily Star says there is a tussle between former and current members of Village People over the group’s decision to perform at Mr Trump’s inauguration.