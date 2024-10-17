What the papers say – October 17

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



The Independent is trusted by 27 million Americans from across the entire political spectrum every month. Unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock you out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. But quality journalism must still be paid for.



Help us keep bring these critical stories to light. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more Close

Chancellor Rachel Reeves’ plans for the Budget feature heavily on Thursday’s newspaper front pages.

The Daily Telegraph leads on what it calls the Chancellor’s plan to “launch the biggest Budget tax raid in history”.

Ms Reeves will increase capital gains tax on the sale of shares and other assets, according to The Times.

The i reports the Chancellor is facing a further backlash over a planned 1.7% benefits rise.

The Daily Express leads on senior Conservative MPs accusing Ms Reeves of using a “bogus” funding black hole to justify “hammering taxpayers”.

The Daily Mail focuses on the Government refusing to rule out an increase to national insurance contributions for employers.

The Sun dedicated its front page the appointment of Thomas Tuchel as England football manager with later editions focusing on the death of ex-One Direction star Liam Payne.

A crew member quit Mrs Brown’s Boys after creator and star Brendan O’Carroll made a racist joke, the Daily Mirror reports.

The Guardian leads on an investigation into Russia allegedly planting a parcel on a DHL flight that could have exploded mid-air.

The Financial Times reports private equity form Advent International is poised to announce a takeover bid for food and beverage ingredient maker Tate & Lyle.

And the Daily Star concentrates on actor Danny Dyer’s tips and tricks for dealing with the aftermath of spicy vindaloos.