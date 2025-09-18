Nursery worker charged with sexually assaulting a child

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A nursery worker has appeared in court charged with sexually assaulting a child.

Zara Lancashire, a worker at Flower Pots Day Nursery in Kings Langley, near Hemel Hempstead in Hertfordshire, has also been charged with three counts of distributing indecent images of a child, three counts of making indecent images of a child and four counts of publishing an obscene article via a chat application.

The 20-year-old, of Datchworth Turn, Hemel Hempstead, was arrested on Monday, and appeared before Hatfield Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.

Hertfordshire Police said the charges were part of an ongoing investigation into child sexual offences.

Detective Chief Inspector James Howarth said: “We recognise that this news will be deeply distressing for many people in the community.

“Please be assured that this investigation is being handled with the utmost seriousness and sensitivity. We are working closely with the nursery involved and will be contacting parents and guardians directly as part of our enquiries.”

Meanwhile, Ofsted has confirmed to The Independent that it has suspended its registration of the nursery, with some parents having to find alternative arrangements.

The education provider takes the action when it has reason to believe that the continued provision of childcare may expose a child to a risk of harm, according to its own guidance.

The Flower Pots Day Nursery Childcare group, which runs the Kings Langley and seven other sites in the region, said it was working closely with police and assisting trained officers who will be speaking to children.

A spokesperson said: “We do understand that this must be worrying and upsetting for our families, and our designated safeguarding leads are available to meet with parents wherever and whenever this will help.

“People who know us know that the safety and welfare of the children in our care has always been our highest priority. and we are also absolutely committed to ensuring that our parents also receive our fullest possible support during this difficult time.”

In the nursery’s last Ofsted report in 2023, when it was rated “good”, inspectors judged safeguarding as “effective”, with the manager ensuring all staff working with children “are suitable to do so”.

The nursery opened in July 2021 and is part of the Flower Pots Day Nursery group, with eight sites in Hertfordshire, according to its website.

It cares for children aged one to four, and has 70 on roll.