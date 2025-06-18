Youth accused of killing Leo Ross told his trial will not take place next week

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

The trial of a teenage boy charged with stabbing to death 12-year-old Birmingham schoolboy Leo Ross has been put back until next year after a review hearing in the case.

The 15-year-old youth, who cannot be named because of his age, had been due to face a jury trial at Coventry Crown Court next week accused of murdering Leo, who was stabbed in the stomach on a riverside path in January.

The accused, wearing a T-shirt and jogging bottoms, spoke only to confirm his name and that he understood directions being made by High Court judge Mr Justice Wall during a 20-minute hearing in Coventry on Wednesday.

He was not asked to enter any pleas and was remanded in custody until a further mention hearing at the same court next month, with a provisional four-week trial re-fixed to start on February 9.

Leo, a pupil at the Christ Church, Church of England Secondary Academy in Yardley Wood, died after being taken to hospital from The Shire Country Park in Hall Green, where members of the public had summoned the emergency services.

Appearing in person after being brought to court from youth detention accommodation, the defendant is further charged with possessing a bladed article, assaulting a woman on October 22 last year, seriously assaulting a woman on January 19 and January 20, and assaulting a woman on January 21.

Adjourning the case after hearing submissions from prosecutor Rachel Brand KC and defence lawyer Alistair Webster KC, Mr Justice Wall allowed the youth to remain seated.

The judge said the delay was “not the fault of anybody” and told the defendant a trial was not likely to take place until early next year.

The judge said: “You are not going to be tried next week.

“It (the case) will next be back in court on the 28th of July for me to be given an update. We are going to find you a trial date as soon as we can. We will do it as soon as possible.”

In a statement issued shortly after his death, Leo’s family said: “We want everyone to know what an amazing, kind, loving boy Leo was.

“Not only has Leo’s life been taken, all of our lives have as well. Leo will be truly missed by all of us. He was loved so much by everyone.”