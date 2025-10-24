For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A convicted double murderer has pleaded guilty to possessing indecent images of children ahead of his sentencing for killing a London couple.

Yostin Andres Mosquera, 35, killed civil partners Albert Alfonso, 62, and Paul Longworth, 71, on 8 July 2024 in their flat in Scotts Road in the west London suburb of Shepherd’s Bush.

Two days later, he was seen on Bristol’s Clifton Suspension Bridge with two large suitcases – one of which was leaking blood, the Metropolitan Police said.

He ran away when challenged by a member of the public, and when police were called, they found body parts inside the suitcases.

Warning – some readers may find the below content disturbing

A luggage label led them to the Shepherd’s Bush flat, where they found Mr Alfonso’s and Mr Longworth’s decapitated heads, along with more body parts which had been stored in a chest freezer.

open image in gallery Paul Longworth, left, and Albert Alfonso were murdered in July 2024 ( Metropolitan Police )

Mosquera, a Colombian national and porn actor, is due to be sentenced for the murders at Woolwich Crown Court on Friday afternoon.

However, the court heard that he also faces three new charges.

Mosquera pleaded guilty to three counts of possessing indecent photographs or pseudo-photographs of children.

He admitted possession of 1,500 category A images, 750 category B images, and 4,000 category C images.

Mr Justice Bennathan jailed Mosquera for 16 months, telling the defendant: “After you were arrested your laptop and other devices were seized.

“They were examined and in it were found at least 1,500 category A indecent photographs or pseudo-photographs, some of them moving images of children.

“They were very young children being subjected to a variety of sexual abuse really of horrifying detail and nature.”

The judge said the jail term for those offences will run concurrent to Mosquera’s sentence for the murders of Mr Alfonso and Mr Longworth.