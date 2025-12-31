Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Cable thieves cause New Year’s Eve train disruption

The incident occurred at Conisbrough, between Doncaster and Sheffield

National Rail has warned of fewer trains, cancellations, delays, and revised or diverted routes between the two stations.
National Rail has warned of fewer trains, cancellations, delays, and revised or diverted routes between the two stations. (Danny Lawson/PA)

Train services across South Yorkshire face significant disruption after thieves stole signalling cables, National Rail has confirmed.

The incident occurred at Conisbrough, between Doncaster and Sheffield, impacting CrossCountry, Northern, and TransPennine Express services.

National Rail has warned of fewer trains, cancellations, delays, and revised or diverted routes between the two stations.

This disruption is expected to continue throughout New Year's Eve.

Network Rail has deployed staff to the site to investigate the theft.

