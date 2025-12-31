Police release CCTV footage of man after woman sexually assaulted on train

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Police have released CCTV footage of a man they want to speak to after a woman was sexually assaulted on a train.

The alleged incident occurred on a service travelling from York to Selby, British Transport Police said, just before 8pm on 14 December.

The approximately 12-mile route is located in North Yorkshire, typically with no other stops between the two locations.

An appeal from the force says that a man sat next to the woman before sexually assaulting her. The force believes the man pictured may have information that would help their investigation.

Police shared two images of the man which shows him to be wearing dark jeans, a dark coat, and white shoes.

open image in gallery Police believe this man hay have information that would help their investigation ( British Transport Police )

A British Transport Police spokesperson said: “Just before 8pm on Sunday, December 14, a man sat next to a woman on the service before sexually assaulting her.

“Officers believe the man in the images may have information that would help their investigation.

“Anyone who recognises him is asked to contact British Transport Police by texting 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40, quoting reference 266 of December 15.

“You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”