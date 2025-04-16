For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A “cold and calculated” carer who stole more than £17,000 from residents to fund her online gambling habit has been jailed

Cheryl Louise Pratt, 35, used her position as a senior support worker to target five elderly victims at her York care home.

She was found to have set up online bank accounts in the names of her residents before transferring funds to her own account.

North Yorkshire Police said she spent the majority of the thousands on online gambling.

She also used their bank details to make online purchases, order takeaway food and buy lavish gifts for her family.

Pratt’s crimes were uncovered when the brother of one of the victims noticed unexpected activity on her bank account. An internal investigation was carried out, she was sacked and the police were called in.

Under interview, she claimed to detectives that all the cash withdrawals were made with her victim’s permission.

But a doctor overseeing the victim’s health told York Crown Court none of the care home residents could give consent for anyone to transfer money from their accounts.

DC Oliver Dalby, of North Yorkshire Police, said: “Cheryl Pratt’s offending was cold, cruel and calculated. As a senior carer, she knew which residents would be the most vulnerable to financial exploitation, and these were the people she targeted.

“She abused her position, disregarding her duty to safeguard the care home residents in pursuit of her own self-interest.

“The victims and her former colleagues have been left utterly devastated by her actions, and it is right that she faces the consequences of her crimes.

“I’d also like to thank the victims and the care home staff for their patience and support during this investigation.”

Pratt was sentenced to two years in prison on Tuesday April 15.