Teenager killed by XL Bully named by police

The dog has been put down and a man and woman have been given police bail

Jane Dalton
Friday 28 February 2025 12:17 EST
Police outside the property in Bristol where a teenager was killed in a suspected XL Bully attack
Police outside the property in Bristol where a teenager was killed in a suspected XL Bully attack (Laura Gray)

A teenager killed by a dog in a flat in Bristol has been identified.

Police named the young woman as Morgan Dorsett, 19, from Shropshire.

She was attacked by a dog believed to have been an XL Bully in a flat in Cobhorn Drive in the Hartcliffe area of the city at 7.19pm on Wednesday.

Avon and Somerset Police said the dog had been put down and they were still trying to confirm the breed.

A man and a woman, both in their 20s, who were arrested on suspicion of being in charge of a dog dangerously out of control, causing injury resulting in death, and possession of a prohibited breed of dog, have been released on conditional police bail while the investigation continues.

A police spokesman said Ms Dorsett's family were being updated on the investigation and were being supported by a specially trained officer.

"They have thanked members of the public for their support and those who have left flowers. They have asked that their privacy be respected at this difficult time," he said.

On Thursday, Inspector Terry Murphy thanked officers and paramedics who tried to save Ms Dorsett’s life, saying they were being supported.

A full investigation was under way to establish the full circumstances of the events that led to her death, he said.

