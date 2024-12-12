Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Baby girl bitten by XL bully in serious condition as two people arrested

Officers were called to Siskin Close in Hawkinge, near Folkestone, at 2.23pm on Wednesday after a report the eight-month-old had been bitten by a dog.

Ellie Crabbe
Thursday 12 December 2024 06:46 EST
Police outside a property on Siskin Close in Hawkinge where an eight-month-old baby girl was mauled
Police outside a property on Siskin Close in Hawkinge where an eight-month-old baby girl was mauled (Gareth Fuller/PA Wire)

Two people have been arrested after a baby girl was attacked by a dog believed to be an XL bully.

Kent Police said officers were called to Siskin Close in Hawkinge, near Folkestone, at 2.23pm on Wednesday after a report the eight-month-old was bitten by a dog, believed to be the banned breed.

Ambulance crews went to the scene and the infant was airlifted to a London hospital, where she remains in a serious condition, police said.

The dog was seized and destroyed and an 18-year-old man and a 76-year-old woman were arrested on suspicion of being in charge of a dog dangerously out of control, the force confirmed.

They remain in custody while inquiries continue.

A spokesperson for Kent Police said: “Officers will remain in the area while inquiries are carried out and to provide reassurance to the local community.”

From February 1 this year, it became a criminal offence to own the XL bully breed in England and Wales without an exemption certificate.

Anyone who owns one of the dogs must have had the animal neutered, have it microchipped and keep it muzzled and on a lead in public, among other restrictions.

The Government’s move to ban XL bullies followed a series of attacks.

